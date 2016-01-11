SUPPORT & RESISTANCE FOR EUR/USD

R5 1.1140 23 Oct high

R4 1.1087 * Sep low, break

R3 1.1060 * 15 Dec high

R2 1.1045 200-day MA

R1 1.0993 * 28 Dec high

S1 1.0853 intraday level

S2 1.0800 * figure

S3 1.0771 7 Jan low

S4 1.0711 * 5 Jan low

S5 1.0689 25 Nov high

Strong start to the week seeing extension of the rally from 1.0711 low last week with break above the 1.0940/46 area shifting focus to the 1.1000 level next. Beyond this will see the 200-day MA coming into play at 1.1045 then strong resistance area at 1.1060/87. Support now at the 1.0853 then 1.0800 level.

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