All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts GBPUSD LONG TRADE SETUP 16 December 2015, 10:05 sathish kumar 0 171 GBPUSD 1HOUR CHART:LONG TRADE SETUPLONG @ 1.5015 (FIBO LEVEL 79) TARGET 1.5064 (FIBO LEVEL 61.8) STOPLOSS 1.4956 #gbpusd, analysis, bullish, long To add comments, please log in or register "Just Send Me Your Login". What Actually Happens When You Hand Over Your Password Other 63 0 You'll Get Banned for Copy Trading You Never Knew About. A Walkthrough of the New Section in Prop Firm Vertical Other 96 0 A Challenge Doesn't Break Where You're Looking. A Walkthrough of Prop Firm Vertical in FX Monitor Other 93 0 The Beginning of the VISTmany Research Journal Analytics & Forecasts 49 0 2 Why Technical Analysis Alone Will Blow Your Account Analytics & Forecasts 58 0 How This Fundamental Index Predicts USD Direction Analytics & Forecasts 82 0 [GBPUSD]: Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings) (MAY 18-22, 2026) Analytics & Forecasts 113 0 2 PULSE ENGINE – SETUP GUIDE Trading Systems 2867 0 4 Pulse Engine – Full Portfolio Backtest Results & Statistical Analysis (2005–Present) Trading Systems 3490 0 10 ScalpEA v2 - FVG scalping EA with machine learning options Analytics & Forecasts 393 5 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 4 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 12 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 19 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 23 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 27 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 27 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 28 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 27 0 1 211 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 46 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB