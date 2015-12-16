GBPUSD LONG TRADE SETUP
Analytics & Forecasts

GBPUSD LONG TRADE SETUP

16 December 2015, 10:05
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
171

GBPUSD 1HOUR CHART:LONG TRADE SETUP

LONG @ 1.5015 (FIBO LEVEL 79)  TARGET 1.5064 (FIBO LEVEL 61.8) STOPLOSS 1.4956

#gbpusd, analysis, bullish, long