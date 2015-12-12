+3000 pips profit with forex correlation

Results spread trading and forex correlations to December 11, 2015
It spent another week of trading with forex correlations and spread trading gave great intraday trading signals for proceeds of +294 pips that allows us to bring the total gain of 2015 to +2911 pips.
Here the signals trading closed in groups spread trading:
EURAUD BUY 1,5166 +28 pips
EURCAD SELL 1,4969
AUDJPY SELL 88,092 +39 pips
EURAUD BUY 1,5041 1,5104 +60 pips
EURAUD BUY 1,51736 +62 pips
AUDJPY SELL 88,00 +55 pips
EURAUD SELL 1,5053 +50 pips
EURCAD BUY 1,4880
EURCAD SELL 1,4840
Now we wait for the close of the markets and then resume the last week of work before the Christmas break.
The actual result has exceeded our expectation and we are very satisfied.
How to trade forex correlations?
To earn with the forex correlations are studied such factors as:
- direct correlations
- spread trend
- support and resistance in the spread
Metatrader indicators for spread trading
To do that we use some indicators for metatrader that we made such as:
Indicators are free for customers of guidetrading.net or can be purchase. For more informations send an email to info@guidetrading.net