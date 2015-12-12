+3000 pips profit with forex correlation

Results spread trading and forex correlations to December 11, 2015



It spent another week of trading with forex correlations and spread trading gave great intraday trading signals for proceeds of +294 pips that allows us to bring the total gain of 2015 to +2911 pips.

Here the signals trading closed in groups spread trading:

EURAUD BUY 1,5166 +28 pips EURCAD SELL 1,4969 AUDJPY SELL 88,092 +39 pips EURAUD BUY 1,5041 1,5104 +60 pips EURAUD BUY 1,51736 +62 pips AUDJPY SELL 88,00 +55 pips EURAUD SELL 1,5053 +50 pips EURCAD BUY 1,4880 EURCAD SELL 1,4840

Now we wait for the close of the markets and then resume the last week of work before the Christmas break.

The actual result has exceeded our expectation and we are very satisfied.

How to trade forex correlations?



To earn with the forex correlations are studied such factors as:

direct correlations

spread trend

support and resistance in the spread

Metatrader indicators for spread trading



To do that we use some indicators for metatrader that we made such as:

Indicators are free for customers of guidetrading.net or can be purchase. For more informations send an email to info@guidetrading.net