All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts LONG EURJPY 7 December 2015, 12:45 sathish kumar 0 87 1HOUR SUPPORT FORMEDLONG EURJPY= 133.52 TARGET=133.76 STOPLOSS =133.26 #eurjpy To add comments, please log in or register Apex Drawdown Zero Just Hit V9 — And It Grew Up Fast Trading Systems 96 0 Apex Drawdown Zero v5 — EURJPY M15 Optimization Drop + Top 8 Sets Analytics & Forecasts 295 0 How Does a Carry Trade EA Work? (SwapSlap EA) Trading Ideas 762 0 3 RiskKILLER Results Update Trading Systems 182 0 WHY IS SQUIDGRID_AI A ROBUST AND PROFITABLE GRID Trading Systems 318 0 Trading JPY Pairs with IQ FX GANN LEVELS indicator! Analytics & Forecasts 369 0 1 #EURJPY: Detailed Structure Analysis Analytics & Forecasts 323 0 #EURJPY: Detailed Structure Analysis Analytics & Forecasts 359 0 Free Profitable Forex Newsletter, April 01: 🔊 Rare Situation On EURJPY 👉 Aiming To BUY On Double Harmonic Support Analytics & Forecasts 337 2 1 Revisiting SHORT EURJPY After Double Bearish Candle Forecasts 295 0 2 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 9 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 18 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 22 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 27 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 26 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 28 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 211 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 45 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB