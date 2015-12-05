AUDUSD Technical Analysis
Analytics & Forecasts

AUDUSD Technical Analysis

5 December 2015, 14:39
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
151

AUD USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

Australian Dollar is still consolidating. The price may be corrected towards 0.7200 and then continue growing to reach 0.7400.
#tips, Trend, signal, AUDUSD Technical Analysis