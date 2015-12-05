AUD USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar” Murrey Math Lines
Analytics & Forecasts

AUD USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar” Murrey Math Lines

5 December 2015, 06:56
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
153
Australian Dollar is trying to get back under the 8/8 level and resume its decline.  The closest target is at the 6/8 level.
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