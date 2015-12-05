GBP USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar” Wave Analysis





The diagonal triangle formed by the price may turn out to be both the wedge in the wave [i] of 3 and the wave C in the zigzag, which may be followed by a correction on the major wave level. In the nearest future, after finishing the ascending impulse in the wave (a), the pair may be corrected and then start growing in the wave (c). Consequently, the scenario with the wedge in the wave [i] will be confirmed only after the market completes the zigzag (a)-(b)-(c) of [ii] and the bearish impulse in the wave (i) of [iii]. Until that, both scenarios are possible.