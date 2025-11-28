XAUUSD Live Analysis

Date & Time: November 28, 2025 – 05:39 GMT

Hello friends, this is Aty, and let’s go over today’s gold analysis together. As I’ve said before, I’m a developer, and for each of these analyses I use the tools I’ve created myself.

Alright, let’s get to the gold analysis. Based on real-time data, XAUUSD is currently trading around 4184.48. Short-term charts show consolidation, while higher timeframes maintain strong bullish momentum. Overall bias: Cautious BUY, but only with confirmation at key levels.

Price Action Strategy: Ideal scenario: Wait for a pullback to the bullish order block near 4174.68 (M1 low swing) → enter long. Alternative scenario: Breakout + candle close above 4188.79 (M1 high swing) → confirmation of bullish continuation

. Key Order Blocks (M1):

Bullish OB: ~4174.68 (recent low swing – high-probability buyer defense zone)

Bearish OB: ~4188.79 (break & close above = bullish structure confirmation)

Deeper Pullback Option: A retracement to the H1 EMA100 around 4140.70 would offer a higher-quality, lower-risk entry for longer-term bulls.

Liquidity Grab Expectation: Liquidity above recent highs at 4193.07 (M5 high) is very likely to be swept.

ICT Perspective: Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Hard to pinpoint without live candles, but any fresh FVG forming below price on M5/M15 will act as a magnet. Market Structure Shift (MSS): Break and close above 4188.79 on M1 = bullish MSS confirmed

. Critical Levels & Why They Matter:

Supports: 4174.68 (M1 low swing) → break here opens the door to deeper correction 4155.52 (M5 low swing) → stronger demand zone

Resistances: 4188.79 (M1 high swing) → break = strong bullish acceleration 4193.07 (M5 high) → first major liquidity target & weekly resistance

RSI Status: H1: 63.4 | H4: 64.2 → mildly overbought but still plenty of upside room EMA100 on H1 & H4 → firmly bullish

Golden Points: Higher-timeframe momentum remains strongly bullish Best entries: dip-buy at 4174.68 or breakout above 4188.79 Tight stop-loss below 4174.68 (10–12 pips max risk) First target: 4193.07 | Next targets: higher liquidity pools (4200+)

Final Verdict: Cautious BUY is the highest-probability play right now. Wait for your confirmation, keep stops tight, and let the bulls do the work.

All trading decisions and risk are your sole responsibility! Let's go hunt that gold!









