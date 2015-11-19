Kiwi, yen higher after data; Bank of Japan on tap

On Thursday the yen gained in Asia as the the trade balance slid into positive territory and market players looked ahead to the Bank of Japan's latest policy views.



USD/JPY was last seen at 123.29, down 0.28%, while AUD/USD traded at 0.7160, up 0.7%.

In Japan, official data showed that the trade balance widened to a surplus of ¥112 billion in October, the first positive result in seven months. Imports dropped 13.4% year-on-year, while exports dipped 2.1%.



In a separate report, Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that Japan’s All Industries Activity Index fell to a seasonally adjusted -0.2%, from -0.1% in the preceding month whose figure was revised up from -0.2%. Economists had expected Japan’s All Industries Activity Index to climb 0.2% last month.

The Bank of Japan will post its latest monetary policy views at 03:30 GMT followed by a 06:30 GMT press conference by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda. The regulator is expected to hold policy unchanged on asset buying, but may point to risks to meeting its 2% sustained inflation goal.

NZD/USD was last seen at 0.6528, up 0.87%.

In New Zealand, official data showed earlier that produce price inflation output in New Zealand increased more-than-expected last month.

Statistics New Zealand said that New Zealand PPI Output rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.3%, from -0.2% in the preceding month. Economists had expected New Zealand PPI Output to rise 0.2% last month.

The body also reported that N.Z. producer price inflation input rose to a seasonally adjusted 1.6%, from -0.3% in the preceding quarter. N.Z. PPI input was expected to rise 0.1% in the last quarter.