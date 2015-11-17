U.S. stocks open higher for second consecutive session on earnings, economic data

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday, following rising global equities, as well as economic data from the U.S.



The S&P 500 opened 1 point or less than 0.1%, higher at 2,053. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 20 points, or 0.1%, to 17,505. The Nasdaq Composite began the day up 3 points, or 0.1%, at 4,987.

Investors assessed positive earnings report from retailers such as TJX Companies and Wal-Mart Stores and a couple of mixed economic reports.



Consumer prices in the U.S. rose for the first time in three months, - up 0.2%, core prices also added 0.2%.



Industrial production in the U.S. fell in October, dipping by 0.2% after a 0.2% decline in September. That compares to expectations of a 0.1% rise last month.

In Europe, stock markets have bounced sharply today, as investors put aside concerns that last week’s terror attacks will hurt the global recovery.

France's CAC 40 was the leader rising 2.33%, while Spain's IBEX 35 rose 2.15%. British FTSE 100 and German DAX added around 1.8%, while Italy's FTSE MIB climbed 1.88%.

