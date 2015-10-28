Another European central bank expands QE after ECB remarks

The Swedish krona and 10-year government bond yields hit two-month lows on Wednesday after Sweden's central bank expanded its asset purchase program and signaled it would intervene in the currency market if there is a threat to inflation.

The Riksbank held its benchmark repo rate unchanged at -0.35 percent, as expected, and said it would expand its bond buying program by 65 billion Swedish kronas ($7.65 billion) to a total of 200 billion kronas. The central bank has trimmed rates three times this year to boost prices, most recently in July when the central bank also fired up its bond buying program, to 135 billion Swedish kronas.

The local currency fell to 9.4360 per euro, down 0.4 percent on the day, before recovering to 9.3483.

The dollar rose to around 8.5434 crowns, before sliding to 8.4455.

