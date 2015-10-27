Yen higher after Japan data; Dollar lower on housing data

On Tuesday the yen was slightly higher in Asia trade with the latest Federal Reserve review of interest rates in focus.



In Japan, the corporate good services price index rose 0.6% as expected. USD/JPY was last down 0.33% at 120.69.



Meanwhile, in New Zealand the September trade deficit came in at NZ$3.2 billion year-on-year, slightly narrower than NZ$3.33 billion in August.

NZD/USD traded at 0.6777, down 0.16%. The Australian dollar was also lower with AUD/USD last seen at 0.7242, down 0.10%.



Investors were looking ahead to Wednesday’s monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve for fresh cues on when to expect the first rate increase in about a decade.



Overnight, sentiment towards the dollar was dampened, as far worse than expected U.S. housing sector data dampened investor appetite.



Data on Monday showed that U.S. new home sales dropped 11.5% last month to 468.000 units from a revised total of 529.000 units in August. Analysts had expected new home sales to slip 0.4% to 550.000 in September.

EUR/USD was unchanged at 1.1058, while the pound was slightly lower at 1.5350, down 0.03%.

