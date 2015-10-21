Wall Street higher at open, fresh earnings reports weigh

U.S. stocks opened on a positive note Wednesday as deal news and an expected market debut of Ferrari lifted sentiment.

Investors continued to digest earnings reports, including results from General Motors, Boeing Co and Coca-Cola.



The S&P 500 opened 7 points, or 0.3%, higher at 2,037. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 50 points, or 0.3%, to 17,275. The Nasdaq Composite began the day up 21 points, or 0.4%, at 4,902.

Stocks in Europe rose after shaking off early losses. Asian stocks showed mixed action, with Japan’s Nikkei closing up 1.9% but the Shanghai Composite ending 3.1% lower for its biggest drop in a month.