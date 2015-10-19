China shows slowest economic growth since 2009, Aussie steady

The Australian dollar was slightly higher against the vulnerable U.S. peer on Monday, as data showed that Chinese growth showed the slowest pace in the third quarter since 2009.



AUD/USD hit 0.7290 during late Asian trade, the session high; the pair subsequently consolidated at 0.7268, up 0.03%.

The Aussie was lower against the euro, with EUR/AUD rising 0.06% to 1.5628.

The New Zealand dollar was last lower against the greenback with NZD/USD trading at 0.6804, down 0.10%.

EUR/NZD was last at 1.6709, up 0.31%.



Earlier Monday, official numbers showed that China’s economic growth slowed to 6.9% in the third quarter, down from 7% in the previous one. This is the country's slowest growth rate since 2009.

China is Australia's biggest export partner.

Meanwhile, sentiment on the dollar remained fragile after the release of mixed economic reports from the U.S. on Friday.

The preliminary reading of the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment gauge came in at 92.1 compared to expectations of 89 and up from 87.2 in September.

But another report signaled that U.S. industrial production dipped 0.2% in September, under pressure due to weakness in the oil and gas sector, as well as the strong dollar.

