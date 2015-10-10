Weekly Fundamental Analysis

Good end of weekend traders! we had a very interesting week, specially for America

This week we got an agreement on the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) which has a very important effect in the world economy, it will [attempt] to decrease China's influence in the mundial economy, the TPP aims to hold the 40% of world economy stable, healthy, ready for a China's fall, but is still uncertain that it will have such an impact as expected.

Another important news is the Fed last minutes, that had an interesting new: USA is officially depending on the global markets to increase the interest rates, they said that they wanted to make sure that the world economy won't affect U.S. economy after an interest hike, which might indicate that there will be no rate hike this year, also that gives us the signal that the Fed is finally getting some awareness of the impact of globalization, but markets are just not prepared, mainly because most of the market traders are not aware of it and they are against this "patience" from the fed to raise interest rates.

In European news we saw how production in Germany unexpectedly fell and is part of the Fed's watchlist.

In the United Kingdom there was also activity, with 8 members still in favour of holding the interest rates but 1 is agresively requesting an interest hike from the England Central Bank.

Overall the Fundamental analysis for next week is as follows:

EUR: Neutral

USD: Bearish

GBP: Bullish

JPY: Neutral/Bullish

CAD: Bullish

CHF: Neutral

NZD: Neutral

AUD: Bullish

MXN: Neutral/Bearish