Cloud based service for phone to make money by selling videos to news institutions for bitcoins

Digitsy Inc. announced cloud based service namely EscrowBytes. This service is going to enable any person with phone to make money by selling videos to news institutions around the world. The posters do not need credit card or bank account to get paid because they will get paid before buyer gets the video:

" No need for a credit card or bank account. You get paid before buyer gets your video. Upload a video, EscrowBytes will do the rest ."

." " EscrowBytes reduces the risk of fraud for both buyers and sellers. As a trusted third party, EscrowBytes stores digital video files uploaded by sellers, and releases those files to buyers after payment is confirmed. The process is very fast, allowing real time processing of breaking news stories from around the world ."



." "Bitcoins can be sent very fast across the world. All you need is a computer or a cell phone, no bank required. No central authority has control over bitcoins. No one can take them away from you, unless you lose your private key. And it’s incredibly easy to verify - the moment you get a bitcoin you know that it is a good bitcoin."



The company says that the users just need to upload a video and the rest of the work will be done by EscrowBytes. So, monetization of video made possible for uploaders.Digitsy Inc. notes that it is combining its advanced video processing capabilities with targeted messaging technology with the ability to manage Bitcoin payments.