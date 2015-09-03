Analyst: Fed will hike rates just to slash them again and juice markets - Video

Keith Fitz-Gerald, chief investment strategist for moneymorning.com shares his views on gold and a possible Fed rate hike.

The analyst says the Federal Reserve may be looking at raising rates this year for another reason - to end up launching a QE4 and stimulate markets.



But does it make sense at all to raise rates right now given today's uncertainty? That will depend on two things, Fitz-Gerald says...

Speaking about gold, the analyst says investors may now be looking at the yellow metal as it is off the 6-week high it hit in August. Gold is not necessarily an inflation protector like everybody thinks it is but definitely correlated to interest rates, he says.



