Support & Resistance for GBP/USD (SIGNAL)
Trading Strategies

Support & Resistance for GBP/USD (SIGNAL)

26 August 2015, 08:32
Andrius Kulvinskas
Andrius Kulvinskas
1
482
For today

R4 - 1.5965
R3 - 1.5930
R2 - 1.5836
R1 - 1.5819
SPOT 1.5696
S1 - 1.5668
S2 - 1.5625
S3 - 1.5606
S4 - 1.5563  

LONG AT 1.5700 FOR 1.5930; STOP AT 1.5625



#support & resistance, GBP/USD, (SIGNAL)