All Blogs / My Trading / Trading Strategies All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Strategies Support & Resistance for GBP/USD (SIGNAL) 26 August 2015, 08:32 Andrius Kulvinskas 1 482 For todayR4 - 1.5965R3 - 1.5930R2 - 1.5836R1 - 1.5819SPOT 1.5696S1 - 1.5668S2 - 1.5625S3 - 1.5606S4 - 1.5563 LONG AT 1.5700 FOR 1.5930; STOP AT 1.5625How to trade support & resistance levelsTo see more ideas, check my blogOr follow on Twitter #support & resistance, GBP/USD, (SIGNAL) Source Abdul Salam 2015.11.04 07:09 #1 not good To add comments, please log in or register My Support & Resistance Trading Systems 161 0 ATM GBP/USD ROBOT V1 Trading Systems 281 1 Speculator's diary, entry №13 (05.12.2023). Analytics & Forecasts 331 0 CHINA'S BC PRESIDENT ASKS FOR REFORMS TO REDUCE THE ECONOMY'S DEPENDENCE ON INFRASTRUCTURE AND REAL ESTATE SECTOR Law/Regulations 763 1 2 OVERVIEW OF THE WORLD ECONOMY Statistics 625 0 1 Weekly trade analysis: Gold, EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD Analytics & Forecasts 422 0 2 Weekly trade analysis: Gold, EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD Analytics & Forecasts 382 0 2 Trading with Supply & Demand - Part 1 - Standard Support and Resistance Trading Systems 492 0 2 Weekly Forecast GBP/USD from August 30th to September 3rd 2021 Analytics & Forecasts 421 0 (30 December 2020)GBP/USD The upside prevails. Analytics & Forecasts 795 0 1 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 26 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 25 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 22 0 1 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 31 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 34 0 FastAi Expert Trading Strategies 29 0 Quality Over Quantity: Why More Trading Setups Don’t Mean More Opportunity Trading Strategies 32 0 1 BTCUSD — the same indicator reads 377 times larger on one timeframe than another Statistics 41 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 23 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 21 0 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 26 0 206 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 37 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB