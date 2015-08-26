Support & Resistance for GBP/USD (SIGNAL)

For today





R4 - 1.5965

R3 - 1.5930

R2 - 1.5836

R1 - 1.5819

SPOT 1.5696

S1 - 1.5668

S2 - 1.5625

S3 - 1.5606

S4 - 1.5563





LONG AT 1.5700 FOR 1.5930; STOP AT 1.5625











