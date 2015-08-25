EUR/USD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - ranging for direction

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.08.25 18:23

Experts react to Black Monday (based on telegraph.co.uk article)

Markets now believe Federal Reserve won't rise rates until 2016, and this is what experts are talking about:

Economists at Barclays - expectation of a Fed rate rise to the first half of next year : "Given the uncertainty around the current global outlook, the timing of the rate hike seems more uncertain than usual. Should this episode of financial market volatility prove transitory, the FOMC could raise rates in December. On the other hand, if the volatility proves durable or reveals greater than expected weakness in global activity, the FOMC may push the first rate hike beyond March."

Economists at Capital Economics - September rate hike : "There are no signs of any major downturn in the US economy, economic growth in China still appears to slowing rather than collapsing and emerging markets are not about to endure a repeat of the 1997/98 Asian crisis. The current bout of market turmoil, if it continues, might persuade the Fed to hold off on raising interest rates in September. Since that volatility doesn’t reflect any genuine economic slump, however, we wouldn’t be surprised if it proved short-lived leaving the way open for the Fed to begin raising rates at some point this year."

delay raising rates until 2016

: "."