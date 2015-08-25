EUR/USD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - ranging for direction
25 August 2015, 08:24
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
M5 price is located near SMA with period 100 (100-SMA) and SMA with the period 200 (200-SMA) ranging for direction for the possible breakout or breakdown.

  • The price is trying to break 200-SMA from below to above to come to the bullish area of the chart with 1.1614 as the key resistance level.
  • 100-SMA broke 200-SMA for the bearish trend with 1.1524 key support level.

The key support/resistance levels for this pair are the following: 1.1614 as the resistance and 1.1524 as support level.

  • If the price will break 1.1614 resistance level so we may see intra-day bullish trend to be started.
  • if price will break 1.1524 support so the bearish trend will be continuing.
  • if not so the price will be ranging for direction.
Resistance
Support
1.16141.1524
  • Recommendation to go short: watch the price to break 1.1524 support level for possible sell trade
  • Recommendation to go long: watch the price to break 1.1614 resistance level for possible buy trade
  • Trading Summary: ranging

SUMMARY : ranging

TREND : waiting for direction
#eurusd, technical analysis, trading system, forex forecast, Moving Averages