EUR/USD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - ranging for direction

M5 price
is located near SMA with period 100 (100-SMA) and SMA with the period
200 (200-SMA) ranging for direction for the possible breakout or
breakdown.
- The price is trying to break 200-SMA from below to above to come to the bullish area of the chart with 1.1614 as the key resistance level.
- 100-SMA broke 200-SMA for the bearish trend with 1.1524 key support level.
The key support/resistance levels for this pair are the following: 1.1614 as the resistance and 1.1524 as support level.
- If the price will break 1.1614 resistance level so we may see intra-day bullish trend to be started.
- if price will break 1.1524 support so the bearish trend will be continuing.
- if not so the price will be ranging for direction.
|Resistance
|Support
|1.1614
|1.1524
|N/A
|N/A
- Recommendation to go short: watch the price to break 1.1524 support level for possible sell trade
- Recommendation to go long: watch the price to break 1.1614 resistance level for possible buy trade
- Trading Summary: ranging
