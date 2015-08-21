Next Week Forecast: the most interesting pair you can make money with - GBP/NZD

GBP/NZD : bullish. The pair is on bullish condition for the ranging between 2.2671 key support level and 2.4021 key resistance level. Tenkan-sen line is far above Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku indicator for the bullish trend to be continuing. We think that 2.4021 may be good bullish target for the next week. Besides, if the price breaks this target from eblow to above so we may see good breakout of the price movement up to the next key resistance level for example.



There are the following news events which will be affected on GBP/NZD price movement for the coming week :

2015-08-25 04:00 GMT (or 06:00 MQ MT5 time) | [NZD - Inflation Expectations]

2015-08-25 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]

2015-08-25 23:45 GMT (or 01:45 MQ MT5 time) | [NZD - Trade Balance]

2015-08-27 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - GDP]

2015-08-28 00:05 GMT (or 02:05 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - GfK Consumer Confidence]

2015-08-28 09:30 GMT (or 11:30 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - GDP]

2015-08-28 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - International Trade in Goods]

2015-08-28 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - UoM Consumer Sentiment]