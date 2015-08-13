European stocks rally on Thursday

European shares rally today: investors react favorably to the news from China and progress in the negotiations over Greece. By 15:39 GMT DAX was up 1.70%, FTSE 100 rose 0.63%; САС 40 added 1.73 percent. All Stoxx Europe 600 sectors were trading in the green zone.

German heavy industry giant ThyssenKrupp were trading 4.5% higher after an optimistic second quarter report. Another report brought up the oil group Moller-Maersk, which added 5.8%.

The only concern is the position of Germany over Greece. On Wednesday, the German finance ministry criticized the memorandum of understanding between Greece and their creditors as showing "no full clarity on the direction of policies". Although Germany doesn't completely reject the bailout package.