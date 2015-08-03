EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 02.08 - 09.08: ranging within key levels for direction

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.08.03 11:19

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken: Outlooks For EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, SP500 (based on efxnews article)

EURUSD: rejection from the 55-day MA

'The up and down move on Friday became the third consecutive rejection from the 55d ma band (since the return below it a month ago). The behavior is showing that bearish forces are at play and increasingly so given the return to a negative slope. We are thus looking for additional selling.'







USDJPY: new attempt to be above the key level

'Given the violation of the B-wave high (and a three wave setback from Thursday’s peak) there’s a high probability of a soon more successful break higher (targeting a new trend high). For today we see 124.37 as the trigger point for the next step higher.'







AUDUSD: Signs for sellers

'The spinning candle (small net move and big spikes to both sides) and the spring bottom are both signs of exhaustive sellers. There’s clearly a potential for the pair to bounce back to retest the 2001 trend line (or even back up to the 0.75- area) during the coming week.'





