EURUSD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - ranging in consolidation waiting for direction

H4 price
is on bearish condition for ranging between 1.0941 support and 1.1082 resistance levels:
- Chinkou Span line is located below the price and crossing it in almost horizontal way for bearish ranging;
- 'reversal' Senkou Span A line is located in exact 1.0941 level so if the price breaks it - we will see the reversal of the price movement to the primary bearish condition on H4 timeframe;
- Tenkan-sen line crossed Kijun-sen line for the bearish trend to be continuing in the neat future.
|Resistance
|Support
|1.1082
|1.0941
|N/A
|N/A
If
H4 price will break 1.0941 support level on close H4 bar so we may see the reversal of the price movement to the primary bearish condition.
If H4 price will break 1.1082 resistance level so the primary bullish trend will be continuing.
If not so we may see the ranging between 1.1082 and 1.0941 levels.
- Recommendation for short: watch H4 price to break 1.0941 support for possible sell trade
- Recommendation to go long: watch the price to break 1.1082 resistance level for possible buy trade
- Trading Summary: breakdown
SUMMARY : bearish