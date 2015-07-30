EURUSD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - ranging in consolidation waiting for direction

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.31 15:04

past data is 0.7%

forecast data is 0.6%

actual data is 0.2% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous data) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Employment Cost Index] = Change in the price businesses and the government pay for civilian labor. It's a leading indicator of consumer inflation - when businesses pay more for labor the higher costs are usually passed on to the consumer.

"Compensation costs for civilian workers was little changed at 0.2 percent, seasonally adjusted, for the 3-month period ending June 2015, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Wages and salaries (which make up about 70 percent of compensation costs) was also little changed at 0.2 percent, and benefits (which make up the remaining 30 percent of compensation) was little changed at 0.1 percent."

EURUSD M5: 112 pips price movement by USD - Employment Cost Index news event:



