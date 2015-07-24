Weekly digest July 20-24: Main coverage, from buying opportunities of plunging gold to FT sale

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

News of the week: With gold extending losses, does it make sense to buy more?



China - a danger to the world economy in the long-term?



What's new in the world: policy, economic indicators, events



Currency market news



Commodities market news



Stock market news



Company news



Self-development for traders

