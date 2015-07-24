Weekly digest July 20-24: Main coverage, from buying opportunities of plunging gold to FT sale
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest July 20-24: Main coverage, from buying opportunities of plunging gold to FT sale

24 July 2015, 14:22
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

News of the week: With gold extending losses, does it make sense to buy more?

China - a danger to the world economy in the long-term?

What's new in the world: policy, economic indicators, events

Currency market news

Commodities market news

Stock market news

Company news

Self-development for traders

#gold, Nikkei, Fed, Financial Times, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, weekly digest