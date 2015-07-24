Weekly digest July 20-24: Main coverage, from buying opportunities of plunging gold to FT sale

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.
News of the week: With gold extending losses, does it make sense to buy more?
- MQL5 Blogs: Four factors which created a 'perfect storm' for gold
- MQL5 Blogs: GOLD Price Action Analysis - bearish breakdown with YR S1 Pivot to be broken
- Bloomberg: Investors See No Reason to Buy Gold
- Economic Times: Is it time to buy gold? A little wait may be worth it
- Kitco News: How Much Lower Can Gold Go? – Capital Economics
- MQL5 Blogs: Goldman Sachs: Gold to fall below $1,000
- Bloomberg: Morgan Stanley: Gold Could Plunge to $800, and It's Not Because of China's Reserves
- CNBC: 2017 could prove to be gold's 'magic' year
- Kitco News: 'I'm Bullish' On Gold, Fed In A Hurry To Raise Rates - Jim Grant
- MQL5 Blogs: HSBC: Platinum group metals may bounce on short covering boosing gold
- MQL5 Blogs: Was the gold drop a result of high frequency trading? - Video
China - a danger to the world economy in the long-term?
- New York Times: China’s Global Ambitions, With Loans and Strings Attached
- CNBC: El-Erian: China no longer global growth locomotive
- CNBC: Despite China market rout, AIA stays bullish
- MarketWatch: True cost of China’s market intervention
- New York Times: Stock Downturn Hits Chinese Investors in the Heart, Not Just the Wallet
- MarketWatch: China just gave the Federal Reserve another headache
What's new in the world: policy, economic indicators, events
- Reuters: Second half of 2015 begins on shaky note
- MQL5 Blogs: Analyst: Brace for QE4 and higher gold - Video
- New York Times: Finland Shows Why Many Europeans Think Americans Are Wrong About the Euro
- Bloomberg: This Dollar Chart Is Bad News for Emerging Markets
- Pound Sterling Live: IoD Warn Bank of England Against Delaying First Interest Rate Rise
- Bloomberg: Europe’s Economy Holds Up as Greek Crisis Dents Confidence
- Reuters: Euro zone business growth wanes at start of second half: PMI
- MQL5 Blogs: Deadlines return: Greece is to make another payment by August 20
- Guardian: Eurozone debt crisis: why the Greece deal will work
- Bloomberg: Lagarde Push for Greece Debt Relief Challenges Merkel
- New York Times: Personalities Clashing Over How to Handle New Greek Bailout
- MQL5 Blogs: Is Australia a new Greece? Commodities plunge hints it might become one
- MQL5 Blogs: BRICS bank launched in Shanghai
- CNBC: Abenomics needs to be ‘reloaded’, warns IMF
- CNBC: Is this darling economy in Asia losing its lustre?
- BBC News: Fifa admits scandal deters new sponsors
Currency market news
- MQL5 Blogs: Pound could surge to $1.62 if Bank of England starts raising rates later this year
- Pound Sterling Live: Lloyds: Pound to Euro Exchange Rate Will Fall in 2016
- MQL5 Blogs: Credit Suisse - 'we look for an eventual breakdown to test trendline support, now at 1.0741'
- MQL5 Blogs: USDJPY Next Week Outlook - ranging with 125.85 key target
- MQL5 Blogs: GBPUSD Next Week Outlook - ranging of the price movement with any direction
- MarketWatch: This is the most bizarre move in currencies this week
- Pound Sterling Live: Lloyds Exchange Rate Forecasts July: Euro’s Near-Term Profile Downgraded
- MQL5 Blogs: Bitcoin does not qualify as a payment method for eBay
- CNBC: Bitcoin's 'war' could threaten its survival
Commodities market news
- CNBC: Anglo American warns on further pain for commodities
- CNBC: As crude gets crushed, traders play for $40 oil
- MarketWatch: Oil now in a bear market
- Bloomberg: Oil Warning: The Crash Could Be the Worst in More Than 45 Years
- MQL5 Blogs: Will oil ever rebound? Barclays, JPMorgan say it will
- MQL5 Blogs: OPEC says current drop in oil prices temporary, expects higher demand
- Bloomberg: Oil Producers’ Ugly Duckling Refineries Just Turned Into Swans
- Bloomberg: Goldman: It's Totally Unrealistic to Expect China to Consume More Than Half the World's Copper
- Bloomberg: Mind the Gap: Citigroup Differs From Goldman on Copper Amid Rout
Stock market news
- MarketWatch: As gold falters, big-bank stocks mount a rally
- MarketWatch: Gold is tanking, but miners are really getting rocked
- MarketWatch: Stocks, any way you slice them, may be no bargain
- CNBC: Don't be scared: Australia stocks still a buy
- New York Times: Fiat Chrysler Files for I.P.O. of Ferrari
- Bloomberg: Ferrari's Testarossa May Be a Better Investment Than Its IPO
- Bloomberg: Shanghai Shares Detach From Economic Reality as State Funds Buy
- CNBC: Is the Dow’s underperformance a big opportunity?
Company news
- Guardian: The FT sale: Pearson could have been a better owner
- Bloomberg: Nikkei Vows to Respect FT Independence After $1.3 Billion Buyout
- MarketWatch: 5 things to know about Financial Times buyer Nikkei
- BBC News: How the Financial Times has rolled with the times
- Reuters: Energy sector may prove expensive even if results beat estimates
- CNBC: Credit Suisse: New CEO hints at capital-raising
- Bloomberg: Google Has Way to Unclog Drone-Filled Skies Like It Did the Web
- Bloomberg: Wall Street Cranks Up Its Outlook for Amazon After It Delivers Monster Earnings Report
- Bloomberg: Tim Cook’s $181 Billion Headache: Apple’s Cash Held Overseas
- CNBC: Motorola just made a really embarrassing mistake
- CNBC: Get your new Xiaomi phone delivered by Uber
- MarketWatch: GoPro live-streaming launches through Meerkat
- Forbes: Visa Easily Tops Earnings Estimates, Says In Talks With Visa Europe
- New York Times: Qualcomm Reports Lower Earnings and Says It Will Cut Jobs
- BBC News: Singapore shipping firm blacklisted by US over North Korea links
Self-development for traders
- MQL5 Blogs: Something to Read - The Problem of HFT
- MQL5 Blogs: Forex Price Action - Video Manual: Basic Setups and Stop Placement
- CNBC: Is Asia start-ups' funding popularity a bubble?
- Forbes: Should You Raise Money or Sell Your Startup
- CNBC: From chewing to coffee: Ways to power the planet
- Forbes: Five Stupid Rules That Drive Great Employees Away
- Forbes: Where To Invest? Ranking 120 Countries On Their Private Equity Attractiveness