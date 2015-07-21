Forex Price Action - Video Manual: Basic Setups and Stop Placement

Most price action traders place buy or sell stop orders with a pre-determined stop loss level, and a take profit or target level. The buy or sell stop sets the level that price much reach for the order to be filled; the stop loss level sets the margin of loss that a trader will accept before closing the position; the take profit level sets the level at which to automatically close a successful position.

Buy or sell stop, or entry level, is typically set at a significant support or resistance level so that it will only be filled when price has broken definitively in the desired direction; by setting strategic entry levels in their orders, traders can ensure that they enter trades with the momentum of the market.

Setups



Most basic setup is the pinbar which has an open and close within the previous bar, and a wick at least 3 times the length of the candle body.

Another basic setup is the inside bar: bar or series of bars contained by the preceding bar; it can mean that a big move is on the way, either a strong continuation of the current trend, or a reversal. Inside bars are more effective to trade on larger time frame charts because they are so common on faster chart.



