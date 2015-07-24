GBPUSD Next Week Outlook - ranging of the price movement with any direction

W1 price is on primary bearish market condition with secondary ranging between 1.5169 support and 1.5929 resistance for trying to break Senkou Span A line which is the virtual border between the primary bullish and primary bearish on the chart. The price is breaking Senkou Span A line to come to the bullish area of the chart but with secondary ranging: the price will be inside Ichimoku cloud in this case. If the price will break 1.5929 resistance level so we may see the full reversal of the price movement to the bullish condition, otherwise the price will be ranging between the familiar levels.



The price is crossing the first border of Ichimoku cloud - Senkou Span A line (which is the virtual border between the primary bullish and the primary bearish on the chart) to come to the ranging bullish area of the chart.



Tenkan-sen line is above Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku indicator which is indicating the reversal to the bullish condition in the near future.



Chinkou Span line is estimating the ranging of the price movement with any direction.

The data of Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the ranging condition.



Nearest key support levels are 1.4565 (W1).

Nearest key resistance level is 1.5929 (W1)

If W1 price will break 1.4565 support level so the primary bearish will be continuing.

If W1 price will break 1.5929 resistance level so we may see the reversal to the primary bullish condition .

If not so the price will be ranging between 1.5929 and 1.4565 levels with primary bearish.

Recommendation for long: watch close price to break 1.5929 for possible buy trade

Recommendation to go short: watch price to break 1.4565 support level for possible sell trade



Trading Summary: ranging

Resistance

Support

1.5929 (W1)

1.5169 (W1)

N/A

1.4565 (W1)

Trend:



W1 - ranging