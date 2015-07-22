GOLD Price Action Analysis - bearish breakdown with YR S1 Pivot to be broken
GOLD Price Action Analysis - bearish breakdown with YR S1 Pivot to be broken

22 July 2015, 03:11
Sergey Golubev
W1 price is located between Yearly Pivot level at 1237.48 and S1 Pivot at 1082.97:

  • The price is on bearish market condition for ranging between Central Pivot level at 1237.48 and S1 Pivot level at 1082.97;
  • The price broke triangle pattern on close weekly bars for the bearish trend to be continuing;
  • If weekly price will break S1 Pivot level at 1082.97 from above to below so the primary bearish market condition will be continuing; if price will break PP YR1 at 1237.48 from below to above so we can see the reversal of the price movement to the primary bullish condition; otherwise the price will be ranging within yearly Central Pivot and yearly S1 Pivot;
  • “XAU/USD fell to a 5-year low. With the S&P 500 just off all-time highs and the Federal Reserve supposedly contemplating a move to policy normalization (taper tantrum was almost two years ago now) it is not that surprising to see gold doing what is doing”;
  • “Under $1000 an ounce XAU/USD starts to look attractive again, but arguably XAU/EUR and XAU/JPY are much more important instruments to watch”;

InstrumentS1 Pivot
Yearly PP
R1 Pivot
XAU/USD 1082.97 1237.48 1342.96


Trend:

  • W1 - bearish
  • MN1 - bearish
