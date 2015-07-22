HSBC: Platinum group metals may bounce on short covering boosing gold

HSBC analysts say they do not expect any other sharp selloff in metals after the plunge at the beginning of the week.

"The severity and concentration of recent selling was unusually strong and we do not expect a repeat," the bank says.



Moreover, there is a possibility that emerging-market demand may rise, and "we note that silver — a smaller thinner market – managed to pare the bulk of its losses (Monday) and traded positively for part of the session."



Another relatively small market - palladium - "cut the bulk of its early losses and clambered back over USD600/oz. Were the gold decline a full bullion-wide cascade lower and the beginning of another major move lower, we do not think these other precious metals markets would have recouped as much of their early losses as they did."



Thus, commodity analysts at the bank suggest "the possibility that the PGMs (platinum group metals) and silver may bounce on short covering. This could trigger a similar move up in gold. It is our view that the PGMs and silver are also oversold.”