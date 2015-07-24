USDJPY Next Week Outlook - ranging with 125.85 key target

W1 price is on primary bullish with secondary ranging between 120.40 support and 125.85 resistance. The price is trying to break symmetric triangle pattern from below to above for the bullish trend to be continuing. if the price breaks 125.85 resistance on close bar so the price will be going out of ranging zone for the bullish trend to be continuing, otherwise it will be the ranging within familiar levels with secondary correction.



If W1 price will break 120.40 support level on close W1 bar so we may see the secondary correction within the primary bullish.

If W1 price will break 125.85 resistance level so the primary bullish will be continuing up to the new 'top' to be formed.

If not so the price will be ranging between 120.40 and 125.85 levels.

Resistance

Support

125.85 (W1)

120.40 (W1)

N/A

116.87 (MN1)

Trend:



W1 - ranging bullish