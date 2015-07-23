Alliance News Professional News Feeder Available on all MetaTrader Trading Platforms

Financial news and analytics from the British Alliance News agency have been integrated into MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The service provides traders with extensive selection of news for making informed decisions when trading stocks, currencies, CFDs, options and futures. Alliance News covers over 2 400 companies, including FTSE giants, as well as smaller AIM participants and investment funds.

Blue-chip companies, British and international economic indicators, market reviews and broker ratings – more than 500 daily news items provide a complete picture of the day. News articles are written in an easy-to-understand way, while maintaining the high level of information content.







"We are happy that millions of MetaTrader users will be able to follow Alliance News right in their favorite trading application" – says Tom Waite, Alliance News Chief Executive. "Brokers are now able to provide their clients with a powerful decision-making tool instead of mere financial data".