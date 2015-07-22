Menaсorp Now Offers Trading on DGCX via MetaTrader 5

One of the leading brokers in the Arab world Menaсorp has officially launched MetaTrader 5 on the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX). Now, Menaсorp customers can trade the financial instruments available at the exchange enjoying all the advantages of the universal platform.

The company's growth has been tremendous, currently ranking as the number 1 broker on UAE exchanges. The decision of launching MetaTrader 5 by Menacorp signifies the strengthening of the broker's position in the region offering advanced trading technology.







"We are very delighted to be a member on DGCX as we believe that it has a great future and we look forward to being a very important and active member. DGCX will help us diversify our product offering to our clients. To achieve this we hired the right and best people to assist us in achieving this goal. Also we made sure to use one of the best software for trading futures which is MetaTrader 5 by MetaQuotes Software," comments Ayman Al Satari, Deputy Managing Director Brokerage at Menacorp.

"We are delighted to note that combined forces of DGCX and MetaQuotes are shaping up well. We extend our congratulations to Menacorp to become first DGCX member to use MetaTrader 5 platform and offer our products to their customer base. The product portfolio and vibrancy of DGCX market, leadership position of Menacorp in the region and immense popularity of MetaTrader 5 platform is a powerful alliance that will help all parties beautifully. This partnership comes at a time when DGCX has recorded the highest Open Interest ever in its 10 year history and with dynamic platforms like MetaTrader 5, we expect increased participation and fresh enrollments across the MENA region," says Gaurang Desai, Interim CEO of DGCX at the occasion.

"We also congratulate Menacorp on the successful implementation of MetaTrader 5 to DGCX," adds Renat Fatkhullin, CEO of MetaQuotes Software. "This step has significantly expanded the opportunities of the broker's clients. Arab traders now have the unique "all-in-one" platform that meets the needs of the most demanding users".

Menacorp has provided its clients with an entire ecosystem, in which trading and analysis go hand in hand with a plethora of services necessary for all modern traders. The platform provides access to the MetaTrader application store which offers thousands of ready-made robots, the copy trading service, the freelance service for ordering trading applications and even virtual hosting. It is nearly impossible to find a more functional platform on the market!