How to setup 'Grid Copier' and 'Copy Trades' with Google Apps Script (step-by-step)

Delete the default code and paste the script below





const API_KEY = 'I_AM_API_KEY' ; const MAX_PRUNE = 200 ; const CONSUMER_TTL_MS = 6 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ; const MAX_CONSUMERS_PER_CHANNEL = 50 ; function doPost(e) { const lock = LockService.getScriptLock(); let locked = false ; try { lock .waitLock( 10000 ); locked = true ; if (!e || !e.postData || !e.parameter) return _resp({ ok: false , error: 'no data' }); const key = (e.parameter.key || '' ).toString(); if (key !== API_KEY) return _resp({ ok: false , error: 'forbidden' }); const channel = (e.parameter.channel || 'default' ).toString(); const consumer = (e.parameter.consumer || '' ).toString(); const c = consumer || 'single' ; const store = PropertiesService.getScriptProperties(); let raw = e.postData.contents || '{}' ; raw = raw.replace(/[\u0000-\u001F]+$/g, '' ); let body; try { body = JSON.parse(raw); } catch (parseErr) { return _resp({ ok: false , error: 'bad json' , details:String(parseErr) }); } _touchConsumerFast(store, channel, c); if (body && body.action === 'ack' ) { const lastId = Number(body.last_id || 0 ); if (!lastId) return _resp({ ok: false , error: 'bad ack' }); store.setProperty(_ackKey(channel, c), String(lastId)); _pruneByMinAckFast(store, channel); return _resp({ ok: true , ack:lastId }); } const nextId = _nextSeq(store, channel); body.id = nextId; body.server_time_ms = Date.now(); store.setProperty(_evKey(channel, nextId), JSON.stringify(body)); const minKey = _minKey(channel); const curMin = Number(store.getProperty(minKey) || '0' ); if (!curMin) store.setProperty(minKey, String(nextId)); return _resp({ ok: true , last_id: nextId }); } catch (err) { return _resp({ ok: false , error: 'exception' , message:String(err), stack:(err && err.stack) ? String(err.stack) : '' }); } finally { if (locked) { try { lock .releaseLock(); } catch (_) {} } } } function doGet(e) { const lock = LockService.getScriptLock(); let locked = false ; try { lock .waitLock( 10000 ); locked = true ; if (!e || !e.parameter) return _resp({ ok: false , error: 'no params' }); const key = (e.parameter.key || '' ).toString(); if (key !== API_KEY) return _resp({ ok: false , error: 'forbidden' }); const channel = (e.parameter.channel || 'default' ).toString(); const consumer = (e.parameter.consumer || '' ).toString(); const c = consumer || 'single' ; const limit = Math.max( 1 , Math.min( 100 , Number(e.parameter.limit || 20 ))); const store = PropertiesService.getScriptProperties(); _touchConsumerFast(store, channel, c); const minId = Number(store.getProperty(_minKey(channel)) || '0' ); const seq = Number(store.getProperty(_seqKey(channel)) || '0' ); const ackKey = _ackKey(channel, c); let ack = Number(store.getProperty(ackKey) || '0' ); if (minId > 0 ) { const floorAck = Math.max( 0 , minId - 1 ); if (ack < floorAck) { ack = floorAck; store.setProperty(ackKey, String(ack)); } } const mode = (e.parameter.mode || '' ).toString(); if (mode === 'health' || mode === 'debug' ) { const consumers = _listActiveConsumersFast(store, channel); const minAck = _minAckFast(store, channel, consumers); const out = { ok: true , channel, consumer:c, ack, seq, min_id:minId, active_consumers:consumers, min_ack:minAck }; if (mode === 'debug' ) { const seen = {}; for ( const cc of consumers) { seen[cc] = Number(store.getProperty(_seenKey(channel, cc)) || '0' ); } out .seen = seen; } return _resp( out ); } const events = []; let missing_id = 0 ; for ( let id = ack + 1 ; id <= seq && events.length < limit; id++) { const evStr = store.getProperty(_evKey(channel, id)); if (!evStr) { missing_id = id; break ; } try { events.push(JSON.parse(evStr)); } catch (parseErr) { missing_id = id; break ; } } if (missing_id && minId > 0 && missing_id < minId) { const newAck = Math.max( 0 , minId - 1 ); store.setProperty(ackKey, String(newAck)); const events2 = []; let missing2 = 0 ; for ( let id = newAck + 1 ; id <= seq && events2.length < limit; id++) { const evStr = store.getProperty(_evKey(channel, id)); if (!evStr) { missing2 = id; break ; } try { events2.push(JSON.parse(evStr)); } catch (_) { missing2 = id; break ; } } if (!missing2) { return _resp({ ok: true , ack: newAck, seq: seq, events: events2 }); } return _resp({ ok: false , error: 'gap_detected' , ack: newAck, seq: seq, missing_id: missing2 }); } if (missing_id) { return _resp({ ok: false , error: 'gap_detected' , ack: ack, seq: seq, missing_id: missing_id }); } return _resp({ ok: true , ack: ack, seq: seq, events: events }); } catch (err) { return _resp({ ok: false , error: 'exception' , message:String(err), stack:(err && err.stack) ? String(err.stack) : '' }); } finally { if (locked) { try { lock .releaseLock(); } catch (_) {} } } } function _nextSeq(store, channel) { const k = _seqKey(channel); const next = Number(store.getProperty(k) || '0' ) + 1 ; store.setProperty(k, String(next)); return next; } function _touchConsumerFast(store, channel, consumer) { const now = Date.now(); store.setProperty(_seenKey(channel, consumer), String(now)); const listKey = _consumersKey(channel); let arr = []; try { arr = JSON.parse(store.getProperty(listKey) || '[]' ); } catch (_) { arr = []; } if (arr.indexOf(consumer) < 0 ) { arr.push(consumer); if (arr.length > MAX_CONSUMERS_PER_CHANNEL) arr = arr.slice(arr.length - MAX_CONSUMERS_PER_CHANNEL); store.setProperty(listKey, JSON.stringify(arr)); } const ackKey = _ackKey(channel, consumer); const ackStr = store.getProperty(ackKey); if (ackStr === null || ackStr === undefined || ackStr === '' ) { const seq = Number(store.getProperty(_seqKey(channel)) || '0' ); store.setProperty(ackKey, String(Math.max( 0 , seq))); return ; } const minId = Number(store.getProperty(_minKey(channel)) || '0' ); const ack = Number(ackStr || '0' ); if (minId > 0 ) { const floorAck = Math.max( 0 , minId - 1 ); if (ack < floorAck) store.setProperty(ackKey, String(floorAck)); } } function _listActiveConsumersFast(store, channel) { const now = Date.now(); const listKey = _consumersKey(channel); let arr = []; try { arr = JSON.parse(store.getProperty(listKey) || '[]' ); } catch (_) { arr = []; } const active = []; for ( const c of arr) { const seen = Number(store.getProperty(_seenKey(channel, c)) || '0' ); if (!seen) continue ; if (now - seen <= CONSUMER_TTL_MS) active.push(c); } if (active.length === 0 ) active.push( 'single' ); return active; } function _minAckFast(store, channel, consumers) { let min = null ; for ( const c of consumers) { const a = Number(store.getProperty(_ackKey(channel, c)) || '0' ); if (min === null || a < min) min = a; } return min === null ? 0 : min; } function _pruneByMinAckFast(store, channel) { const consumers = _listActiveConsumersFast(store, channel); const minAck = _minAckFast(store, channel, consumers); if (minAck <= 0 ) return ; _pruneAckedUpTo(store, channel, minAck); } function _pruneAckedUpTo(store, channel, ackId) { const minKey = _minKey(channel); let minId = Number(store.getProperty(minKey) || '0' ); if (!minId) return ; let removed = 0 ; while (minId && minId <= ackId && removed < MAX_PRUNE) { store.deleteProperty(_evKey(channel, minId)); minId++; removed++; } const seq = Number(store.getProperty(_seqKey(channel)) || '0' ); if (minId > seq) { store.deleteProperty(minKey); } else { store.setProperty(minKey, String(minId)); } } function _seqKey(channel) { return channel + '__seq' ; } function _minKey(channel) { return channel + '__min' ; } function _ackKey(channel, consumer) { return channel + '__ack__' + consumer; } function _evKey(channel, id) { return channel + '__ev__' + id; } function _seenKey(channel, consumer) { return channel + '__seen__' + consumer; } function _consumersKey(channel) { return channel + '__consumers' ; } function _resp(obj) { return ContentService .createTextOutput(JSON.stringify(obj)) .setMimeType(ContentService.MimeType.JSON); }







