Gold (XAUUSD) Achievements 🎯 – Friday Forecast Played Out as Planned
Analytics & Forecasts

Gold (XAUUSD) Achievements 🎯 – Friday Forecast Played Out as Planned

18 February 2026, 16:59
Vivek Kumar
Vivek Kumar
0
142

Last Friday, I shared a detailed XAUUSD market outlook for Monday, outlining a clear structural bias and projected target.

The analysis was based on:

  • Clear higher-timeframe market structure

  • Liquidity sweep at a key level

  • Well-defined supply/demand zone

  • Confirmation before entry

📌 The plan was simple: wait for price to respect the level and follow the structure.

What happened on Monday?

✅ Price respected the zone
✅ Momentum aligned with the projected bias
✅ Target achieved as planned

This highlights the difference between:

Reactive trading ❌
Structured execution ✅

📊 Why This Setup Worked

1️⃣ Alignment with higher timeframe structure
2️⃣ Clean liquidity grab before expansion
3️⃣ Favorable risk-to-reward positioning
4️⃣ Patience and disciplined confirmation

Trading is not about predicting every move.
It is about preparing for high-probability scenarios and executing with consistency.

💡 Key Lesson

When you plan your trades before the week begins, you trade with clarity — not emotion.

Consistency is built through:

✔ Structure
✔ Risk management
✔ Patience

More structured XAUUSD outlooks and breakdowns will be shared soon.

Did you catch this move on Monday?

📈 Full Analysis & Weekly Outlooks

The complete breakdown was shared in advance on my MQL5 channel last Friday, including projected structure and target levels.

For traders who value probability-based, risk-managed setups:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/structured_fx_trades


#XAUUSD #Gold #ForexTrading #PriceAction #MQL5 #TradingDiscipline