NetEase cloud music announced that their number of users had exceeded 100 million

NetEase cloud music has reached seven major platforms incl iPhone, Android phones, browsers and pc software, and it has included 1,200 stars and five million songs. About 120 million music comments and 200 million sharing were generated.

Senior director of NetEase cloud music Wang Lei told the company plans to establish a music playground. NetEase cloud music announced the company will hold an annual music festival on August 11 with the popular stars from Korea and China, and NetEase cloud music will broadcast live on.