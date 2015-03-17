Apple plans to launch online TV service in September

The Silicon Valley tech giant is working with programmers to offer a bundled service of about 25 channels anchored by broadcasters like ABC, CBS and Fox, on devices such as Apple TV, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The idea is to offer consumers a “skinny” bundle with well-known channels like CBS, ESPN and FX, while leaving out the many smaller networks in the standard cable TV package. Some media representatives consider Apple is aiming to price the service at about $30 to $40 a month.

The service would have about 25 channels, anchored by broadcasters such as ABC, CBS and Fox and would be available on Apple devices such as the Apple TV, according to people familiar with the matter.

However, it will not offer NBC broadcast network and cable channels such as USA and Bravo, after a fallout between Apple and Comcast, the parent of NBC and CNBC. Both companies were in talks last year to tie-up on a streaming TV platform.

At the same time, Apple has had talks with Walt Disney Co., CBS Corp., and 21st Century Fox Inc., among other media companies. 21st Century Fox and News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal, were until mid-2013 part of the same company.

The company intends to announce its new service in June and launch it in September, The WSJ reports. The service would work across all devices powered by Apple’s iOS operating system, including iPhones, iPads and Apple TV set-top boxes.