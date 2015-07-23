Blockchain company to list on London AIM market

Coinsilium says that it will list on London’s AIM market, which would make it the first such company to publicly list. Once the company is listed on London AIM market so the investors would be able to invest in the stocks and get exposure to the new technology. Company holds ownership in the range of 5% and 20%; however, the common theme is blockchain.and they believes that it is a revolutionary technology that can have huge implications for various industries.Talking about the plan, Coinsilium executive chairman Cameron Parry says:

"Normally for different propositions you get one or two guys from a broking house giving you half an hour, but with these ones we are getting meetings filled up with six or eight people – you are into the second hour, you have gone past an hour and they are still asking questions. It’s quite captivating. It’s hard to grasp in one sitting what the technology may mean. But what they can grasp is the financial opportunity that it represents.”