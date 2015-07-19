Analyst: Gold's plunge is a buying opportunity - Video

Gold dropped to multi-month lows after the release of fresh data from the U.S. Department of Labor, and as Fed's Yellen reiterated the central bank was on track to raising rates. However, some analysts see gold's plunge as an excellent buying opportunity, and Kitco News interviews one of them.

Todd Horwitz sticks to an opinion it is high time to buy gold now. He also comments on whether it is better to own physical gold or ETFs.



Moreover, the analyst wonders whether the Fed even wants to lift rates. He thinks the Federal Reserve is now lost and has “no idea” as to which direction to take for rate hikes.

The host and the analyst also reflect on if the dollar and not gold is now considered a safe-haven asset.





