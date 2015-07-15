AUDUSD Weekly Outlook - breakdown

Weekly price is on bearish market condition with below of 100-period SMA and 200-period SMA:



the price crossed 0.7532 support level on close W1 bar for the bearish to be continuing;

triangle pattern was broken by price for good possible breakdown of the price movement;

next support level to be broken is 0.7371 key level;



Nearest key support level is 0.7371 (W1);

Nearest key resistance levels are 0.8051 (W1) and 0.8735 (W1).







Resistance

Support

0.8051 (W1)

0.7371 (W1)

0.8735 (W1)

0.7371 (D1)