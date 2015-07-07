Denmark is The King of Pension Fund Manager in the World

Denmark , Who Manages The Pension Fund World

How to manage a pension fund system in each country are different from each other. However, Denmark is among the best in the world.

It along with the coronation of Denmark upon Global Retirement Index Mercer Melbourne ( MMGPI ) by 2014 , with the overall value of 82.4 .

Denmark pension fund system is considered good terdanai with a broad scope , the level of assets and high contributions , provision of adequate benefits and private pension system sustained by regulations that are developed .