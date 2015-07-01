Algorithmic-Trading in action...

In this post, i will write and explain about what is really Algorithmic Trading and how it is being implemented by Engineering Investments. In addition, you could also watch below the interested video about our Algorithmic-Trading program in action.

Many people, who have somehow heard about the new and sophisticated financial technology, which is called Algorithmic Trading or High Frequency Trading , tend to think that the Algorithmic-Trading program runs alone and it is just making money...well, this is a truly wet dream of any developer or a financial company, to develop the Holy-Grail Algorithm !

In the reality the financials market is very vivid and unexpected. Therefore, it is absolute impossible to develop an Algorithmic-Trading program, which runs 100% of the time without any professional trader, who is always monitoring and controlling it.

Normally, our advanced and a proven-track recorded Algorithmic-Trading program runs about 70-80% of the time without any intervention from the professional Forex trader.

At the below video you could see the sophisticated Algorithmic-Trading program in action...

http://www.engineeringinvestments.com/wp/algo-trading-and-the-forex-market/

It is based on earning money from the little differences among EUR/USD currency pair. As we have seen, EUR/USD pair is 1.26000 and later will be 1.26300 therefore the Algo-Program earns money from buy at 1.26000 and sell at 1.26300, but it also sells on 1.26300 an additional quantity. In general, our Algorithmic-Trading program is normally trading on the both sides simultaneously !

Therefore, when the pair difference arrives to a point of mathematical calculations, where the program should been stopped and a professional trader has to take a manual controlling on the trading management.

Would you also like to have your Algo-Trading Managed Account ? Then, subscribe to the Algorithmic Forex Managed Account by clicking on this link: http://www.engineeringinvestments.com/wp/



