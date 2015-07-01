Someone Is Trying to Crowdfund a Greek Bailout, and Donations Are Surging

Only 1,599,917,718 euros to go.

A new campaign has been set up on Indiegogo, let an online website with a mission of "empowering everyone to change the world." With a goal of raising 1.6 billion euros, the "Greek Bailout Fund" aims to do what the Hellenic Republic's creditors apparently cannot.

And , unlike Greece's the actual bailout package there are no ( austerity ) strings attached .

More than 5,000 people have pledged so far , raising more than 82,000 euros . When we checked yesterday that the figure was at a mere 4,297 euros . Half an hour ago it was at 50,000 euros .

Things seem to be moving fast , though it's worth remembering that at the current rate, raising this much money would still take time . If the campaign does not hit its lofty goal of raising 1.6 billion euros , then contributors are supposed to get their money back .

If they do hit the goal , the campaign's creator , a self- described a 29 -year-old based in London, says ; "all profits will go to the Greek people. " As the Indiegogo page puts it: "€ 1 .6bn is what the Greeks need to. It might seem like a lot but it's only just over € 3 from each European . "

And for a € 3 you supposedly get a postcard sent from Alex Tsipras , the Greek Prime Minister .

So far it looks like the 33 people have donated € 160; 260 have donated € 25; 460 have donated € 10; 330 have pledged € 6; and nearly 1,000 have donated € 3.

That's almost 1,000 postcards of Tsipras due to be sent .