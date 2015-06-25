4 New Videos about How to Buy or Rent Trading Robots from the Market

We have added new tutorial videos about the Market of trading robots on our official YouTube channel. Four new videos provide a comprehensible 10-minute explanation of how to purchase trading robots, technical indicators, financial magazines and books.

Over 5,000 various applications for the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms are offered in the Market. The video tutorials will help you find the most appropriate apps from a plethora of available programs. Watch the videos to discover how to purchase, rent and test free demo versions of trading robots before you decide to purchase or rent them.





Subscribe to the MetaQuotes Official YouTube channel for more upcoming new videos. Recently we added videos about virtual hosting and copy trading. A new series of video tutorials about how to order a trading robot from professional developers in the Freelance service is coming soon.