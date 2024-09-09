Capabilities of the Booster Optimizer product

MT5 Optimization Booster



Product Guide



The product is designed to enhance the functionality of the standard tester.

A good example of the optimizer's work: in the picture, a full-time optimizer would complete the work where the vertical line is (the standard 10,000 runs have passed) and your adviser seems useless. However, my product provides an opportunity to get stable settings for your Expert Advisor if you continue to optimize and find better parameters.

The booster focuses all attention on promising areas of the search space, reducing time spent by decreasing the number of runs in unpromising areas. As soon as the booster identifies a new interesting section, it immediately shifts its focus to it. The possibilities for finding optimal solutions are limitless.







Parallelization of tasks on all processor cores of your computer without downtime provides fast optimization. For example, when training a neural network with 800 parameters (weights), booster provides fast optimization even with a small number of processor cores, fully and evenly loading all the agents of your MT5 optimizer.



Booster continues to find new optimal solutions, even when you have already lost hope of improving results.



Note the current history run counter: it has already exceeded 90,000 runs; there are no walls limiting you.



Booster is like a reliable guide for the blind in the world of optimization and endless parameter options, based on the innovative QSP algorithm (Quantum Swap Protocol algorithm), which opens up new horizons and reveals the hidden possibilities of your strategies. With its help, every step becomes confident, and every task becomes solvable.



Any number of optimized parameters, ranging from simple Expert Advisors to the most complex neural networks.

