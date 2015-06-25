EURUSD Next Week Outlook - 61.8% Fibo level at 1.0856 should be broken for bearish, otherwise ranging

W1 price is located below 200 period SMA and 100 period SMA for the primary bullish ranging between 61.8% Fibo support level at 1.0856 and Fibo resistance level at 1.1471:
- 23.6% Fibo support level at 1.1239 is going to be crossed by the price from above to below for the bearish condition to be continuing;
- between 61.8% Fibo support level at 1.0856 and Fibo resistance level at 1.1471;
- RSI indicator is estimating the downtrend to be started on open W1 bar by value .
If the price will break 61.8% Fibo support level at 1.0856 so the bearish market condition will be continuing to be out of ranging zone.
If the price will break Fibo resistance level at 1.1471 from below to above so secondary correction within the primary bearish will be started.
If not so the price will be ranging between between support level at 1.0856 and resistance level at 1.1471.
Trend: