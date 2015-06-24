Nepal should grab the opportunity to rebuild stronger: Oxfam

Oxfam and local organizations are calling on the international community to support the Nepalese government to grasp a golden opportunity to rebuild the country and make it more resilient to disasters in the future.The humanitarian program manager for Oxfam in Nepal, Bimal Gadal, said on Wednesday that the Nepalese people knew their needs better than anyone and their voices must be heard when donors meet in Kathmandu.“They have been through an ordeal, and now it is time to start rebuilding lives,” he said in the joint statement issued ahead of a donor conference on Thursday.Gadal said the conference was a golden opportunity to get people back on their feet and better prepared for the future.“This can only happen if the Nepalese government is supported to create new jobs, build improved basic services like hospitals and clinics, and to ensure all new buildings are earthquake-resilient,” he said.Oxfam reports that two months on from the first massive earthquake, people still need humanitarian aid. The focus must also expand to rebuilding not just homes but also livelihoods and basic services, it says. The international aid agency further says donors and the Nepalese government need to agree to a long-term investment plan to rebuild stronger and get people back on their feet.

Oxfam says that since April 25, the agency and its partner organizations in Nepal have delivered essential aid to more than 270,000 people in seven of the worst-affected districts. This aid has included emergency shelters, hygiene kits, clean water and food and sanitation facilities.

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