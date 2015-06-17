US Fed: watch the volatility In gold and silver

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2015.06.17 15:42

Just good new article: Identifying Trade Setups by Support, Resistance and Price Action

This article covers a trading methodology that can be used in any Forex, stock, or commodity market, as well as MQL4 code examples that can be used in an Expert Advisor based on this methodology.

Price action and the determination of support and resistance levels are the key components of the system. Market entry is entirely based on those two components. Reference price levels will be explained along with effective ways of choosing them. The MQL4 examples include parameters for minimizing risk. This is done by keeping market exit references and stops relatively close to the entry prices.

There is an additional benefit of allowing higher volume trades, regardless of account size. Lastly, options for determining profit targets are discussed, accompanied by MQL4 code that enables profitable market exit during a variety of conditions.