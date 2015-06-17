US Fed: watch the volatility In gold and silver

The precious metals are are basically stuck within a trading range. Gold remains between $1170 and $1200 while silver is respecting its trading range of $15.80 to $16.25.
For the week commencing June 15th, there are several central bank announcements which will probably impact the gold and silver price significantly, as seen in the table below. On Wednesday, all eyes will be on the U.S. Fed interest rate decision, which will come with economic projections by the Fed and a speech by chairman Mrs. Yellen.
Watch the volatility in precious metals: