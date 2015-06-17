London based Bitcoin advertising network BitMedia.IO raises $100 000

In a press release, the London based Bitcoin advertising network BitMedia.IO says that it has received $100 000 investment from the CEO of BitMedia.IO and a private angel investor. The company was co-founded by former executive officer of CEX.IO Matvey Dyadkov in 2014 and since then it has been receiving support from various quarters.



The company informs that its advertising engine has been coded from scratch and the team has extensive experience in working with Big-Data and High-Load technologies. Additionally, as they have applied their knowledge to build an unparalleled Bitcoin advertising network and continually optimize algorithms as much as possible, they accept to receive new clients.



The press release from the company conveys that the team strongly believes that the main factors holding Bitcoin back is that it is unknown, and misunderstood by many people. However, through developing a custom built, cutting edge professional Bitcoin advertising network BitMedia can change the entire gamut.

