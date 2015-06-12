Seasonal Industrial Production (Monthly) - EU

Industrial Production released by Eurostat showed industrial production volume such as factories and manufacturing. Uptrend is regarded as inflationary which may anticipate interest rates to rise. Usually, if high industrial production growth, this may generate a positive sentiment (or bullish) for the EUR, while low industrial production is seen as a negative sentiment (or bearish).

