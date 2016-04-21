ECB Takes Center Stage

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The ECB meeting is the session's highlight. In recognition of the risk that ECB President Draghi expresses displeasure with the premature tightening of financial conditions through the exchange rate channel is encouraged a modest bout of euro selling. The single currency has drifted back toward the lows seen at the start of the week near $1.1275. The euro has held above last week's lows, which were set April 14 near $1.1235. A retracement target of the euro's gains since March 10 ECB meeting is found near $1.1220. Although the euro's technical tone has weakened, with the 5-day moving average slipping below the 20-day average this ... READ MORE