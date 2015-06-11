AUDUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Australian Employment Change and 81 pips price movement

past data is -13.7K

forecast data is 12.1K

actual data is 42.0K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous data) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month. Job creation is an important leading indicator of consumer spending, which accounts for a majority of overall economic activity.

==========

Employment increased 42,000 to 11,759,600. Full-time employment increased 14,700 to 8,128,600 and part-time employment increased 27,300 to 3,630,900.

Unemployment decreased 22,000 to 745,200. The number of unemployed persons looking for full-time work decreased 23,500 to 514,500 and the number of unemployed persons only looking for part-time work increased 1,500 to 230,800.

Unemployment rate decreased 0.2 pts to 6.0%, based on unrounded estimates.

Participation rate remained steady at 64.7% from a revised April 2015 estimate.

Aggregate monthly hours worked increased 2.2 million hours (0.1%) to 1,631.8 million hours from a revised April 2015 estimate.

==========

AUDUSD M5: 81 pips price movement by AUD - Employment Change news event: